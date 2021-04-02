Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,453,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,616,120 shares of company stock worth $817,660,040 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $132.55 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

