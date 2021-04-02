Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 841.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 604,870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Green Dot by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 384,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $73,192.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $630,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,408 shares of company stock worth $23,075,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.