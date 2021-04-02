Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Woodward by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,453,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,940,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

WWD stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $127.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.81.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

In other news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $5,790,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

