Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.47 Million in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 138,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIIU. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of IIIIU opened at $10.14 on Friday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

