Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Compugen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 32.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $8.78 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $600.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

