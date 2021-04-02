Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Concert Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist reduced their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $5.24 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $168.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

