Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 357,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,711,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

