Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKNG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $62.88 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

