Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $217.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.