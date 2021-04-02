Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SLGN opened at $41.99 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

