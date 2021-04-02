Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,549 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 61.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $689,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

