Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 157,270 Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 157,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUNEU. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,819,000.

Shares of DUNEU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

