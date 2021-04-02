Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,205 Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cubic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,255,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cubic by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cubic by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of CUB opened at $74.60 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -573.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

