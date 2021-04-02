Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $69.49 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.