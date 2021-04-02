Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 238.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.32. The company has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

