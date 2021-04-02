Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 37,517 Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,517 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,763,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000.

Shares of FAII opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

