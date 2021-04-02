Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 73,834 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,834 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS opened at $56.21 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

