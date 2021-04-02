Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 229,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.72% of LogicBio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $308,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGC. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.34. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

