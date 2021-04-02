Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,199.44.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,070.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,799.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.