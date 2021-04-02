Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $13,236,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000.

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $87.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

