Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

NYSE:VMI opened at $241.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.95. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

