Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Short Interest Update

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $24.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. Veritone has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

