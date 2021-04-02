Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.05 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $40.05 million and $363,193.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.63 or 0.03460244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.02 or 0.00348787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.01 or 0.00984541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.00414833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00433468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00291627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,410,072 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

