VerusCoin Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $30,706.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,519,381 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

