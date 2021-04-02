Vesper (VSP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.38 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Vesper has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $136.30 million and $7.38 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $58.31 or 0.00097832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00064424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00323554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.66 or 0.00751030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00089757 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00048228 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,337,322 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.