Vesper (VSP) Trading 22.3% Lower Over Last Week

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $133.41 million and $6.70 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.01 or 0.00095549 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,340,159 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

