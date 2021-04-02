Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Danske downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.8465 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

