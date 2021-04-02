VestChain (VEST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $52,135.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 45% against the US dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $9.31 million and $52,135.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,027.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.00674438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028309 BTC.

VestChain Token Profile

VestChain is a token. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

