Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $30.75 million and $1.26 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00002223 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00353274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 117% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000835 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,771 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

