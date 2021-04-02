Viberate (VIB) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.83 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $25.83 million and $6.80 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,119.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.00666638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028242 BTC.

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

