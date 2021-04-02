VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Cap Hits $68.72 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002345 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $68.72 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 814% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.23 or 0.00681813 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028268 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.