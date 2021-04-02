Vidulum (VDL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,941.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $482,791.72 and approximately $2,941.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

