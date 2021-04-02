VIDY Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, VIDY has traded 111.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $42.34 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 734.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.88 or 0.00674594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028685 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.