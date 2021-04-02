Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 152,090 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TZA traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,927,986. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $632.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

