Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MP Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. JHL Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,345,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $8,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,542,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,711. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.57.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

