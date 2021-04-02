Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock worth $46,192,819 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

NYSE:PANW traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.05. The company had a trading volume of 995,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.49 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

