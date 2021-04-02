Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 33,611 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,496,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

