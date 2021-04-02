Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 337,493 United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 337,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.02% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 359,055 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 2,699,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,771. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

