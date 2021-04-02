Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,093 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Trade Desk by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total transaction of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,901,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $759.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $740.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.50 and a 1-year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $782.15.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

