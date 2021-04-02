Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 57,174 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,851,712 shares of company stock worth $67,257,954 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,913. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. GoodRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

