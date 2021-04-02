Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 97,250 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 19,640,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,860,707. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

