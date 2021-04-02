Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 295.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,668 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,497,070. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

