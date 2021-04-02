Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 103.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.76% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,282. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.37. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a one year low of $69.06 and a one year high of $79.20.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

