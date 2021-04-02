Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after acquiring an additional 628,326 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,496 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEDG traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.39. 908,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

