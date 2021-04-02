Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 142,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,334,000 after buying an additional 1,600,821 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,460,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,901,000 after purchasing an additional 720,730 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,452,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

