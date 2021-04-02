Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 156,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

BTWNU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 47,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,210. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

