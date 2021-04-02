Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,199,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,902. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.