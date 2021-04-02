Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,759. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -216.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.