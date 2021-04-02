Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,459,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,012,915. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.