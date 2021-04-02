Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 136,103 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 136,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.27. 6,984,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,088,488. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

